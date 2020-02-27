UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Decreased by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $231,806,000. State Street Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,461,802,000 after purchasing an additional 614,433 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,708,324,000 after purchasing an additional 539,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH stock traded down $9.08 on Thursday, hitting $253.92. 7,600,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,332,429. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The stock has a market cap of $249.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.56 and a 200-day moving average of $263.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Stephens upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $297.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

