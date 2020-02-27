Universa Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Universa has a total market cap of $3.69 million and $2,213.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Ethfinex, CoinBene and Cobinhood. During the last week, Universa has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.43 or 0.02580918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00218703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00045446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00128878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa launched on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Livecoin, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

