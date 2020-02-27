Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Sold by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,316 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.22% of Universal Electronics worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 68,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 47,537 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 320.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 36,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $64,667.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,137 shares of company stock worth $342,716 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UEIC. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of UEIC opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.22 million, a P/E ratio of 198.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Universal Electronics Inc has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

