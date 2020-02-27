Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Issues Earnings Results

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. Upland Software updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of UPLD traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.55. 449,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPLD shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

