Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. Upwork updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.87. 56,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,748. Upwork has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.01 million, a PE ratio of -63.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16.

Get Upwork alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,163.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 62,503 shares of company stock valued at $660,305 over the last ninety days. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPWK. First Analysis began coverage on Upwork in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.