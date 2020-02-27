Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Upwork from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, First Analysis started coverage on Upwork in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Get Upwork alerts:

UPWK traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 23,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,748. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $932.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.89 and a beta of 1.27. Upwork has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $25.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.43 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,163.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,503 shares of company stock valued at $660,305. 40.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 349.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.