Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.41.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock remained flat at $$24.92 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 905,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.77. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

