US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) CEO William J. Sandbrook Purchases 15,000 Shares

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) CEO William J. Sandbrook acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $419,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 417,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,675,257.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

USCR stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.11. 515,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $452.71 million, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.50. US Concrete Inc has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $56.22.

Get US Concrete alerts:

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.07 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Concrete Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of US Concrete from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of US Concrete from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in US Concrete by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in US Concrete during the third quarter worth about $4,322,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in US Concrete during the third quarter worth about $97,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in US Concrete by 26.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in US Concrete by 13.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.