US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Announces Earnings Results

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.35 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.22%. US Ecology updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.65-2.12 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL traded down $4.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.35. 838,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. US Ecology has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.59.

ECOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on US Ecology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

