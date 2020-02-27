US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) will report sales of $6.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.87 billion. US Foods reported sales of $6.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $29.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.13 billion to $29.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $30.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.69 billion to $31.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USFD. Cfra cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,885,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,725 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of US Foods by 653.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,994,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,836 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 1,620.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after buying an additional 1,558,413 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in US Foods by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,240,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,269,000 after buying an additional 1,363,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $50,628,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.40. US Foods has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $43.10.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Earnings History and Estimates for US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

