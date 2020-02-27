US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) will report sales of $6.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.87 billion. US Foods reported sales of $6.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $29.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.13 billion to $29.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $30.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.69 billion to $31.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USFD. Cfra cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,885,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,725 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of US Foods by 653.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,994,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,836 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 1,620.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after buying an additional 1,558,413 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in US Foods by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,240,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,269,000 after buying an additional 1,363,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $50,628,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.40. US Foods has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $43.10.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

