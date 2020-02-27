USD Coin (USDC) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $423.88 million and $1.15 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00011210 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, LATOKEN, Korbit and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.82 or 0.02646524 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00089120 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 428,839,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,355,658 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CPDAX, OKEx, Korbit, LATOKEN, SouthXchange, Kucoin, CoinEx, Poloniex, FCoin, Crex24, Coinbase Pro and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

