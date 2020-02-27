USDK 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $34.51 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, USDK has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.56 million and approximately $34.51 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00011205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.95 or 0.02614236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00219397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00044971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00130396 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com.

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

