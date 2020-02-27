Utrust Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $745,193.00 (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and approximately $745,193.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, Kucoin and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.61 or 0.02582593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00219030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00045677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00129631 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com.

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, HitBTC, Huobi, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

