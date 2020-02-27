Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) Short Interest Update

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the January 30th total of 7,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Uxin by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,835,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Uxin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,445,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Uxin by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 792,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 525,741 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Uxin by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 191,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 124,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Uxin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uxin alerts:

UXIN opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of -1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Uxin has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $5.63.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.24 million for the quarter. Uxin had a negative net margin of 40.31% and a negative return on equity of 58.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UXIN. BidaskClub lowered Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.48.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.