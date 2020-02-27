Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) vs. AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (NASDAQ:ASNB) Head to Head Analysis

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) and AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Valeritas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Valeritas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Valeritas and AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valeritas 0 2 0 0 2.00 AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valeritas currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,962.31%. Given Valeritas’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Valeritas is more favorable than AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration.

Risk and Volatility

Valeritas has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration has a beta of -2.21, indicating that its stock price is 321% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Valeritas and AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valeritas -183.82% -1,142.30% -93.50% AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration 13.71% -293.13% 16.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valeritas and AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valeritas $26.40 million 0.08 -$45.93 million ($34.20) -0.01 AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration $3.35 million 1.12 $330,000.00 N/A N/A

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valeritas.

Summary

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration beats Valeritas on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valeritas Company Profile

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration Company Profile

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp. engages in the development of polymer materials which provide critical characteristics in the design and development of medical devices. Its biomaterials are used in devices that are designed for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. Its products include ChronoFlex, ChronoSil, HydroMed, HydroThane, and PolyBlend. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

