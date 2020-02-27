Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,561 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.57.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $4.46 on Thursday, reaching $67.26. 3,987,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.