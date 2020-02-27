Valmec Ltd (ASX:VMX) Insider Peter McMorrow Buys 62,451 Shares

Valmec Ltd (ASX:VMX) insider Peter McMorrow purchased 62,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,423.83 ($12,357.33).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15. Valmec Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.19 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of A$0.34 ($0.24).

Get Valmec alerts:

Valmec Company Profile

Valmec Limited, a diversified energy and infrastructure services company, provides equipment, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services to the oil and gas, resources, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. Its services include gas compression and processing; process services engineering, procurement, and construction; infrastructure service construction; petrochemical and mining fabrication; electrical and underground services; civil and earthworks solutions; asset preservation, service, and maintenance; and asset integrity and inspection services.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Valmec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.