Valor Token (VALOR) Price Reaches $0.27

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 21.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Valor Token has a total market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $315,811.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Valor Token has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00003016 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00048668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00496935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.52 or 0.06433504 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00062685 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00028156 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011288 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en.

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

