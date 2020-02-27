VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the period. Bank of The West owned 0.14% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF alerts:

Shares of HYD opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.51. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 52-week low of $61.43 and a 52-week high of $66.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.2057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.