VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Stock Position Decreased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 102,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDXJ traded down $2.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,858,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,218,197. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $46.42.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

