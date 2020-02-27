VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Shares Acquired by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned about 0.46% of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 545.5% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 188,628 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 226,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 66,878 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 375,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 34,150 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 62,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the period.

SHYD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,042. VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0649 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

