Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Lcnb Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,196,000. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 537.9% in the 4th quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,850,000 after buying an additional 259,583 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,301,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,504,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,315,000 after acquiring an additional 192,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 715.9% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 154,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after acquiring an additional 135,753 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.08. 1,627,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,334. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.88 and a 52-week high of $90.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.2071 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

