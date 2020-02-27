Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,443 shares in the last quarter. Jentner Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,880,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,777,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 674,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,382,000 after purchasing an additional 223,394 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV opened at $81.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.82. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.76 and a 12 month high of $81.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1534 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.