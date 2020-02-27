Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Holdings Raised by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cypress Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $15,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 394,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,725,000.

VTIP stock opened at $49.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.