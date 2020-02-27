Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Acquired by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 2.1% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $26,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 23,533,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,538,000 after acquiring an additional 718,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485,046 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,436,000 after acquiring an additional 781,695 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,912,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,824,000 after acquiring an additional 145,113 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,492,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,623,000 after acquiring an additional 78,329 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $86.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.41. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $86.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

