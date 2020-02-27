Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $86.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.183 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

