Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s Largest Position

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 12.5% of Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $6.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,365,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,634. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

