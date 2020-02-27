Vantage Drilling (VTGDF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th.

VTGDF stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Vantage Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Vantage Drilling Company Profile

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others.

