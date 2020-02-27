Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the January 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 624,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $78,367.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,278.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $804,758.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,507 shares of company stock worth $2,794,680. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 440,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 143,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAR traded down $4.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Varian Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $103.92 and a twelve month high of $150.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

