Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Venator Materials in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Venator Materials’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VNTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 target price on Venator Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Venator Materials from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

Shares of VNTR opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $344.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $7.24.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.20 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 8.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Venator Materials by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 26,456 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Venator Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in Venator Materials by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 267,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

