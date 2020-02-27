Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Update

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the January 30th total of 98,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VERO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Venus Concept from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of VERO opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.89. The company has a market cap of $238.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.98. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

