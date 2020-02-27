Vera Bradley’s (VRA) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on VRA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,094. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $289.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.48 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas Farrell Byrne II sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $375,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director P. Michael Miller bought 883,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,379,245.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,907,467 shares in the company, valued at $45,912,737.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,222,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 515,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 169,458 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth about $1,908,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 71,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 540,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 68,020 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

