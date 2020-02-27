Verasity (VRA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $438,934.00

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $438,934.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011059 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00732551 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00015119 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000639 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

