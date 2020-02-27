Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Vereit has a payout ratio of 220.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Vereit to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

Shares of Vereit stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,379,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,907,671. Vereit has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $10.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Vereit’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vereit will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vereit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

