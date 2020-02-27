Verge (XVG) Reaches Market Cap of $62.11 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, YoBit, Crex24 and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $62.11 million and $1.35 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00701837 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000905 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007554 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000312 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,190,337,943 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Huobi, Crex24, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Graviex, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, HitBTC, YoBit, Binance, Bittrex, CoinExchange, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

