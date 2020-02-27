VeriME (VME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16,517.00

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 95.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last week, VeriME has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriME token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00047697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00502164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $579.24 or 0.06521182 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00063130 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00027603 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011160 BTC.

VeriME Token Profile

VeriME is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

