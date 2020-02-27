VeriumReserve (VRM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $292,088.00

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $292,088.00 and $755.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VeriumReserve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001267 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00698407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00042173 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00070180 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007433 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VeriumReserve is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,616,506 coins. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

