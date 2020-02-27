Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Decreased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,506 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 451,644 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $170,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,871 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $914,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,739,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.06. 25,892,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,324,531. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.