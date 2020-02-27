Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,960,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the January 30th total of 10,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $21.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 738.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 65.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 2,791.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 30.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VET traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $10.34. 220,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,868. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $27.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.14%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.62%.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

