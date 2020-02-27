Very Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Stock Price

Press coverage about Novartis (NYSE:NVS) has trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Novartis earned a media sentiment score of -3.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Novartis’ score:

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $87.11 on Thursday. Novartis has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.41 and its 200 day moving average is $91.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $3.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

