Vestor Capital LLC Acquires 12,529 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Paypal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,875. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.84. 15,454,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,925,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.27. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.97.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

