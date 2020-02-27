Vestor Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 31,635 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,635 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Target by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $5.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,711,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,851. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.45. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

