Vestor Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises 1.8% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.08.

Shares of PSX traded down $6.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,899,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,305. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.03. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.24 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

