Vestor Capital LLC Buys 994 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,523 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. FMR LLC raised its position in Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,127 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $649,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,759 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Facebook by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,494 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $297,496.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,955 shares of company stock valued at $17,693,589. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB traded down $7.45 on Thursday, reaching $189.75. The stock had a trading volume of 21,627,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,231,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Nomura raised their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.