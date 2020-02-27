Vestor Capital LLC Buys Shares of 160,482 Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 160,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $465,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,777,000 after buying an additional 979,962 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.72.

KHC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.97. 14,097,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,680,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $33.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.