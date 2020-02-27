Vestor Capital LLC Buys Shares of 59,317 Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Corteva by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 402,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 576,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 73,418 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.29. 4,702,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,168,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion and a PE ratio of 19.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.06. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

