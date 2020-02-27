Vestor Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Vestor Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 18.2% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Boeing by 22.0% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 2,605 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $17.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $287.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,972,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,296,997. The firm has a market cap of $171.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.69. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $284.29 and a 12-month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Vertical Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

