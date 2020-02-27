Vestor Capital LLC Cuts Stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Vestor Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC owned approximately 0.65% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $16,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 310.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 113,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,060,000 after buying an additional 49,092 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $10.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,662. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.13. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $175.07 and a 52-week high of $269.36.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.