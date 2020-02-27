Vestor Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,793,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,398,007,000 after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,883,044,000 after purchasing an additional 44,705 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG traded down $75.09 on Thursday, hitting $1,318.09. 2,968,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,036. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,468.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1,314.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total transaction of $40,315.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,786.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,478,827 shares of company stock valued at $420,190,984. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 target price (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

