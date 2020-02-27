Vestor Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,676 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 31,135 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for 2.2% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $14,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 17,770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,791 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 15,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.05.

Shares of NSC traded down $5.79 on Thursday, hitting $184.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,335,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,767. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.91. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $166.57 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

